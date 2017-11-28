ICT hosts Viable Career Choice Expo*
Minister of Public Administration and Communications Maxie Cuffie; CANTO's Secretary General Teresa Wankin; Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago VP Marketing Camille Campbell; and guest speaker Petriann Trancoso at the ICT expo on May 31 at UTT's O'Meara campus. ICT is like seasoning in food because you must have it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC