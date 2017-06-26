I Didn't Call Him Racist
I DIDN'T CALL HIM RACIST Leader of Govt business responds to Padarath's accusation in Parliament Kamla: No walkout during flood debate $1.5B spent on UTT Tamana This money was spent on goods, services, infrastructure , building construction , furniture and consultancy. Fuad blames 'nasty people' for blocking drains, rivers "The flash-flooding and flooding in this country is your fault," he said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
