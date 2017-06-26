I DIDN'T CALL HIM RACIST Leader of Govt business responds to Padarath's accusation in Parliament Kamla: No walkout during flood debate $1.5B spent on UTT Tamana This money was spent on goods, services, infrastructure , building construction , furniture and consultancy. Fuad blames 'nasty people' for blocking drains, rivers "The flash-flooding and flooding in this country is your fault," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad and Tobago News.