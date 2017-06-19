'I am no fan of the TTPS', says Minister
Government Minister Clarence Rambharat lamented the spate of murders in the country as he noted that the police service is one of the reasons for a failing criminal justice system. "I am on record Madam president that I am not a fan of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, every time I pass police officers in the police canteen, every time I pass by the barracks and I see the police vehicles parked up there used, unused, savaged, destroyed whatever I know that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service forms part of the critical failing of the criminal justice system," said Rambharat.
