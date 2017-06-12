Hike club launches new app*Jun. 14, 2017, 5:41 Am Ast

Hike club launches new app*Jun. 14, 2...

ANOTHER ride-sharing company is setting up in Trinidad and Tobago and it is hoping to avoid any legal issues by utilising only the services of registered "H" drivers. Hike Transportation Technologies is set to launch on June 30, following American company Uber's arrival in Trinidad and Tobago earlier this year.

Chicago, IL

