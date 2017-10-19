High Commission launches Inta l Day of Yoga*Jun. 12, 2017, 12:23 Am Ast
Indian High Commissioner Bishwadip Dey says yoga is an "invaluable gift of Indian ancient tradition for over 6,000 years", and focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. Dey shared this insight at the launch of a Yoga Awareness Programme at The Normandie hotel, St Ann's earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May 19
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC