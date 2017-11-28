Here's how you can help flood victims...

Here's how you can help flood victims todayJun. 21, 2017, 9:14 Am Ast

YOU too can assist those in need of relief following yesterday's severe flooding in parts of Trinidad, by sponsoring a ready meal for citizens who may not have access to a kitchen at this time. Sewa International TT a non-profit volunteer based organisation is assisting the relief effort in storm affected areas by delivering sponsored sandwiches to those in need.

