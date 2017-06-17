Here are 10 awesome things to do in T...

Here are 10 awesome things to do in Trinidad & Tobago besides diving

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Item

As just about the furthest point south in the chain of Caribbean Islands, Trinidad and Tobago is a bit off the usual route of island-hoppers. But with its rich history and culture, and a diverse ecosystem that's thrilling for nature lovers, there's plenty to discover in this dual-island nation just off the coast of Venezuela.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC