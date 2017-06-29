Heels for healing *Jun. 29, 2017, 8:38 PM Ast
Today, men from all walks of life will test their endurance, speed and balance in the annual Men in Heels competition hosted by local radio station Hott 93 and the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society. Thousands of people will flock to the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, to see men, both young and old, bare it all - at least from the knee down - to see if their feet are fast enough to take home the grand prize of $10,000.
