...Heated exchanges in House over relief efforts *Jun. 26, 2017, 9:51 PM Ast
RELIEF AT LAST: Sangre Grande family members Christine Taylor, Lachelle Taylor, Destini Wildman, Kermesha Davis and Aaron Wildman, who pleaded for assistance from the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation after their home was flooded during last week Monday's passage of Tropical Storm Bret. Corporation chairman Terry Rondon visited the family yesterday and handed out mattresses donated by the Monroe Road Hindu Mandir, water donated by Blue Waters and food from the Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life .
