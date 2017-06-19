Grande gets taste of Carlaa s a sweet...

Grande gets taste of Carlaa s a sweet handa *

Read more: Trinadad Express

Accomplished cook Carla Mitchell is giving the people of Sangre Grande and neighbouring communities a taste of her "sweet hand" with the opening of her second restaurant, Zamael's, on the busy Eastern Main Road. A resident of Sangre Grande herself, Carla, as she is simply known by all and sundry, decided it was high time she gave the people of her home town a regular taste of her hand.

Chicago, IL

