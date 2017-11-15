Gov't - At this stage there should be no panic

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young says "at this stage the Government's position is that there should be no panic" as Trinidad and Tobago is bracing for a potential tropical storm after midnight and "at this stage there is no decision to made on the table" regarding the closure of schools or Government offices tomorrow. Speaking with TV6 News via telephone, Young said that the Office of Disaster Preparedness is the State agency in charge of overseeing and coordinating all efforts" prior to, during and after any "unusual weather patterns."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.