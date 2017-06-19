Government allocates $25m storm relief fundJun. 22, 2017, 9:39 PM Ast

Speaking at yesterday's post-Cabinet news briefing in Port of Spain, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said: "The Cabinet approved the Prime Minister's proposal for immediate assistance with relief coming out of the effects of Tropical Storm Bret." He said the Minister of Finance had set aside $25 million for the fund to be disbursed through the ministries of Social Development, Works and Transport and Local Government and Rural Development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.