Government allocates $25m storm relief fundJun. 22, 2017, 9:39 PM Ast
Speaking at yesterday's post-Cabinet news briefing in Port of Spain, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said: "The Cabinet approved the Prime Minister's proposal for immediate assistance with relief coming out of the effects of Tropical Storm Bret." He said the Minister of Finance had set aside $25 million for the fund to be disbursed through the ministries of Social Development, Works and Transport and Local Government and Rural Development.
