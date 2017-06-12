Give me my job back or pay me Marcia threatens to take Pres, CJ to court... Chinese community tight-lipped after Thursday's killings Chinese under attack With the number of casinos and members- clubs increasing throughout the country, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has once again signalled his commitment to expedite legislation to regulate the gaming industry. A FATHER TO ALL Roman Catholic priest Father Wilfred John, who is presently serving in the San Fernando parish, has witnessed it all while maintaining a deep spiritual faith which has comforted him following the death of his wife of 25 years.

