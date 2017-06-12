Ganja pushers arrested by Chaguanas Municipal copsJun. 14, 2017, 9:14 Am Ast

Ganja pushers arrested by Chaguanas M...

Ganja pushers arrested by Chaguanas Municipal cops

A demonstration of the work of municipal police in Chaguanas yesterday led to two people being arrested or selling marijuana. The Chaguanas Borough Corporation had staged a demonstration of the work of the municipal police to address complaints from the burgesses of a variety of illegal activities along the Chaguanas Main Road and environs.

