Fuad: T&T minister 'patted down' by Jamaica immigrationJun. 2, 2017, 10:51 PM Ast

Jamaican immigration "patted down" Trinidad and Tobago Government Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, despite the fact that her diplomatic status was disclosed to them. Webster-Roy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, was part of a Trinidad and Tobago delegation which included MPs Fuad Khan and Rudy Indarsingh, who travelled to Jamaica for four days to attend a Regional Parliamentary Forum as part of the follow-up on the UN Declaration on Ending AIDS.

