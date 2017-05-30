Fuad: T&T minister 'patted down' by Jamaica immigrationJun. 2, 2017, 10:51 PM Ast

Fuad: T&T minister 'patted down' by J...

Fuad: T&T minister 'patted down' by Jamaica immigration

Trinadad Express

Jamaican immigration "patted down" Trinidad and Tobago Government Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, despite the fact that her diplomatic status was disclosed to them. Webster-Roy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, was part of a Trinidad and Tobago delegation which included MPs Fuad Khan and Rudy Indarsingh, who travelled to Jamaica for four days to attend a Regional Parliamentary Forum as part of the follow-up on the UN Declaration on Ending AIDS.

