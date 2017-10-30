From PoS to Addis Ababa*

BOOK LAUNCH: Presiding Officer of the THA Legislature Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus congratulates former head of the Public Service, Reginald Dumas, following the launch of his book, Eleven Testing Years, at the Scarborough Library Facility on June 13. - Photo: THA Eleven Testing Years: Dissonance and Discipline By Reginald Dumas, April 2017 Delivered at Nalis, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago May 31, 2017 BY NOW, I must have earned permission to call him "Reggie". Anyway, I prefer to call him "Excellency", in recollection, and in respect, of when I met the man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.