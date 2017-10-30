Fr Sirju: Treat mentally ill with respect
Disturbed by the recent deaths of mentally ill people at the hands of the police, Roman Catholic priest Fr Martin Sirju called upon the people of Trinidad and Tobago to develop a culture of respect for those who are mentally ill. They are people too, not animals.
