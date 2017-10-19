Former cop found guilty of rape at po...

Former cop found guilty of rape at police station

Read more: Newsday

A former police prosecutor was yesterday found guilty of raping a then 17-year-old girl inside the San Fernando Police Station where she and her mother went to report a domestic dispute in 2001. The verdict against Harry Ramlochan, 65, of St Charles Village, Princes Town, was delivered by a nine-member jury, comprised of five men and four women, in the San Fernando High Court.



