Former Appeal Court judge dies in London
Ibrahim served as a High Court judge in Trinidad and Tobago for ten years, before he was elevated to the Court of Appeal where he served another ten years. Following his retirement, Ibrahim continue in judicial service in the Caribbean and served five years in the Bahamas Court of Appeal, and sat on a Commission of Inquiry in St Lucia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May 19
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC