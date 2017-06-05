Former Appeal Court judge dies in London

Former Appeal Court judge dies in London

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Ibrahim served as a High Court judge in Trinidad and Tobago for ten years, before he was elevated to the Court of Appeal where he served another ten years. Following his retirement, Ibrahim continue in judicial service in the Caribbean and served five years in the Bahamas Court of Appeal, and sat on a Commission of Inquiry in St Lucia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,648,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC