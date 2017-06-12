Foreign direct investment to T&T plummets*Jun. 14, 2017, 5:48 Am Ast

Foreign direct investment to T&T plum...

Jun. 14, 2017

THERE may be more of an argument that a 2014-2017 tax write-off incentive did more harm than good to the economy, and little to spur oil and gas exploration and production. The 2017 edition of the World Investment Report, normally released by government agencies with fanfare annually, remained unheralded last week on the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development website http://unctad.org/en/Pages/MeetingDet...ingid=1413 It was the first time in four years Trinidad and Tobago suffered a negative foreign direct investment inflow of minus US$60 million.

