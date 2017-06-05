Focus on the positive*Jun. 6, 2017, 1...

Focus on the positive*Jun. 6, 2017, 11:40 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Catching up: Maxie Cuffie, right, Minister of Public Administration and Communication and former editor, chats with former Express publisher Ken Gordon and OCM Group chief executive Dawn Thomas during yesterday's inter-faith service at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain, to celebrate Trinidad Express Newspapers' 50th anniversary. - Photo: CURTIS CHASE ARCHBISHOP Joseph Harris has called on the media to place more emphasis on highlighting the many posi tive aspects of Trinidad and Tobago and not only on the negative events taking place in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC