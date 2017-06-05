Focus on the positive*Jun. 6, 2017, 11:40 PM Ast

Catching up: Maxie Cuffie, right, Minister of Public Administration and Communication and former editor, chats with former Express publisher Ken Gordon and OCM Group chief executive Dawn Thomas during yesterday's inter-faith service at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain, to celebrate Trinidad Express Newspapers' 50th anniversary. - Photo: CURTIS CHASE ARCHBISHOP Joseph Harris has called on the media to place more emphasis on highlighting the many posi tive aspects of Trinidad and Tobago and not only on the negative events taking place in the country.

