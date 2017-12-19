Fishermen, farmers urged to secure li...

Fishermen, farmers urged to secure livestock, assetsJun. 19, 2017, 2:49 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

The Ministry of Agriculture, Land & Fisheries is urging farmers and fisherfolk to immediately secure livestock and marine assets as a result of the tropical storm warning. In its latest bulletin, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service anticipates tropical storm conditions for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies within the next 12 to 18 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,352 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC