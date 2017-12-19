Fishermen, farmers urged to secure livestock, assetsJun. 19, 2017, 2:49 PM Ast
The Ministry of Agriculture, Land & Fisheries is urging farmers and fisherfolk to immediately secure livestock and marine assets as a result of the tropical storm warning. In its latest bulletin, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service anticipates tropical storm conditions for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies within the next 12 to 18 hours.
