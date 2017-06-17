FCB declines $0.15

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 141,081 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $2,757,455.77. NCB Financial Group was the volume leader with 40,000 shares changing hands for a value of $160,307.20, followed by GraceKennedy with a volume of 37,714 shares being traded for $105,599.20.

