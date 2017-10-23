Explosions shake east Trinidad

People reported the sound in Arouca, Picton Road, Valencia, Guaico, Vega de Oropouche, Sangre Grande, Arima, Cumuto, Sangre Chiquito, Tunapuna and Coal Mine. The Express understands that the noise was the result of army base exercises where explosives were detonated in a forested area off Turure Road, Sangre Grande.

