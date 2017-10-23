Explosions shake east Trinidad
People reported the sound in Arouca, Picton Road, Valencia, Guaico, Vega de Oropouche, Sangre Grande, Arima, Cumuto, Sangre Chiquito, Tunapuna and Coal Mine. The Express understands that the noise was the result of army base exercises where explosives were detonated in a forested area off Turure Road, Sangre Grande.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC