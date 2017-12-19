Emergency numbers established
THE Water and Sewerage Authority, in a press release, stated it has implemented specific measures in its Disaster Preparedness Plan in anticipation of the passage of the oncoming tropical storm. In this regard, customers and members of the public are advised of the following numbers by region, to be used in the event of any emergency resulting in a disruption in water supply, during the passage of the tropical storm: North East: 620-8577; North West: 731-0265; South/ Central: 781-3554; All of the above: 790-5286; Tobago: 639-6850/6853/9272.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC