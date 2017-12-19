Emergency numbers established

THE Water and Sewerage Authority, in a press release, stated it has implemented specific measures in its Disaster Preparedness Plan in anticipation of the passage of the oncoming tropical storm. In this regard, customers and members of the public are advised of the following numbers by region, to be used in the event of any emergency resulting in a disruption in water supply, during the passage of the tropical storm: North East: 620-8577; North West: 731-0265; South/ Central: 781-3554; All of the above: 790-5286; Tobago: 639-6850/6853/9272.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.