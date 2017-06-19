Emancipation lecture series looks at a dismantling colonialisma *Jun. 22, 2017, 7:33 PM Ast

In 2017 as the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago commemorates its 25th anniversary, it breaks new ground with this year's Kwame Ture Memorial Lecture Series, which will feature two dynamic young activists coming out of the USA and London. For the opening of KTMLS17, those who are following international trends relevant to Africans reclaiming their dignity would be familiar with the growing movements in a number of countries to remove insulting memorials to criminals who committed mass murder in Africa or traded in and enslaved Africans by the millions over four centuries.

