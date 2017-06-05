Elderly man dies on T&T hospital compound

The Ministry of Health in Trinidad and Tobago said it will be investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an 80-year-old man on the grounds of the Port of Spain General Hospital on Wednesday.Preliminary reports indicate Christopher Phillip was brought into the hospital late Tuesday via ambulance and was seen at the Accident and Emergency Department. The North West Regional Health Authority said he was treated following all protocols of care and was later discharged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.