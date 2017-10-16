Dr. Selwyn Cudjoe: A Brek-UP, Brek-DOWN Society - Pt 3

Jasmattie live in bruk- Down hut big like Bata shoe-box, Beat clothes, weed yard, chop wood, feed fowl For this body and that body and every blasted body Fetch water, all day like if the Whole slow-flowing Canje river God create Just for she one bucket. All of us in Trinidad and Tobago were nurtured in Bruk-UP, Bruk-DOWN huts, big like a Bata shoe-box as David Dabydeen's Guyanese example suggests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad and Tobago News.