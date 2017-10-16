Dr. Selwyn Cudjoe: A Brek-UP, Brek-DO...

Dr. Selwyn Cudjoe: A Brek-UP, Brek-DOWN Society - Pt 3

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad and Tobago News

Jasmattie live in bruk- Down hut big like Bata shoe-box, Beat clothes, weed yard, chop wood, feed fowl For this body and that body and every blasted body Fetch water, all day like if the Whole slow-flowing Canje river God create Just for she one bucket. All of us in Trinidad and Tobago were nurtured in Bruk-UP, Bruk-DOWN huts, big like a Bata shoe-box as David Dabydeen's Guyanese example suggests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad and Tobago News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC