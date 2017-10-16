Dr. Selwyn Cudjoe: A Brek-UP, Brek-DOWN Society - Pt 3
Jasmattie live in bruk- Down hut big like Bata shoe-box, Beat clothes, weed yard, chop wood, feed fowl For this body and that body and every blasted body Fetch water, all day like if the Whole slow-flowing Canje river God create Just for she one bucket. All of us in Trinidad and Tobago were nurtured in Bruk-UP, Bruk-DOWN huts, big like a Bata shoe-box as David Dabydeen's Guyanese example suggests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad and Tobago News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May 19
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC