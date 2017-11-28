DNA testing for all prisoners before 2018
Additionally, all officers and members of the protective services including: the Prisons Service, Immigration as well as Customs and Excise will be required to also submit themselves to DNA testing. There are also plans to do DNA testing on the arrestee population throughout the country including Tobago.
