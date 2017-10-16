Dna Disaster *Jun. 3, 2017, 9:56 PM Ast
DEPORTEES returning to Trinidad and Tobago are not having their DNA samples taken by the authorities as required by the DNA Act. The Act requires that every citizen deported and convicted of an offence shall have a non-intimate DNA sample taken "without his consent".
