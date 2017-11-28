THOUSANDS of residents, in communities within Sangre Grande and St Helena, spent all of yesterday waiting for waisthigh flood waters to recede so they could begin cleaning up their homes and other properties, 24 hours after Tropical Storm Bret's passage. In St Helena, people remained marooned in their houses when murky, brown water invaded bedrooms, porches, living rooms and kitchens as the Caroni River burst its bank and flooded the surrounding area.

