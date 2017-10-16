Crime, HIV/Aids in focus as Anglican Synod meets*Jun. 4, 2017, 10:26 PM Ast
Anglican Bishop Rev Claude Berkley is expected to deliver a word to Trinidad and Tobago when he gives the sermon at the opening of the 145th Annual Meeting of the Synod at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Last Friday, interim rector of Holy Trinity Cathedral Rev Carl Williams and Venerable Vicar General Edwin Primus gave an update on the synod, the Anglican Church's annual general meeting, which will deliberate on social issues such as crime and violence, young men who are marginalised and desperately in need of guidance, and HIV/AIDS.
