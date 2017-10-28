Couva Chamber president stabbed
PRESIDENT OF the Couva/ Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce Liaquat Ali was stabbed yesterday morning during an altercation at his businessplace in Couva. Attempts to reach Ali were unsuccessful, but sources close to him said he was discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital with a twoinch wound under his shoulder blade.
