Controlling stake in Berger Jamaica bought by Trinidad's Ansa
Trinidad and Tobago conglomerate, Ansa McAl Group, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lewis Berger Ltd from Berger International Private Limited , in an all-cash transaction. The acquisition, which drove Berger Jamaica Ltd stock price up to $18.06 on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Monday, sees the Trinidadian company taking controlling stake in Berger Paints Jamaica, Trinidad and full takeover of Berger Paints Barbados.
