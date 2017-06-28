Chicken depot owner fatally stabbed
Sheldon Ramdhan , a 32-year-old chicken depot operator, of Cunapo Southern Main Road, Coalmine, was pronounced dead on arrival at Sangre Grande District hospital after being chopped once on his neck by man he had a dispute with. Reports said around 8.30 pm on Monday a man threw a piece of lighted cigarette on the vehicle in which Ramdhan's relative were occupants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC