Chicken depot owner fatally stabbed

Chicken depot owner fatally stabbed

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Sheldon Ramdhan , a 32-year-old chicken depot operator, of Cunapo Southern Main Road, Coalmine, was pronounced dead on arrival at Sangre Grande District hospital after being chopped once on his neck by man he had a dispute with. Reports said around 8.30 pm on Monday a man threw a piece of lighted cigarette on the vehicle in which Ramdhan's relative were occupants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,636 • Total comments across all topics: 282,082,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC