Chicken depot owner fatally stabbed

Sheldon Ramdhan , a 32-year-old chicken depot operator, of Cunapo Southern Main Road, Coalmine, was pronounced dead on arrival at Sangre Grande District hospital after being chopped once on his neck by man he had a dispute with. Reports said around 8.30 pm on Monday a man threw a piece of lighted cigarette on the vehicle in which Ramdhan's relative were occupants.

