Carmona in Labour Day message: Build a genuine work ethic

Carmona in Labour Day message: Build a genuine work ethic*Jun. 18, 2017, 11:15 PM Ast

EVEN though Trinidad and Tobago has made major progress in terms of labour and industrial practices over the past 80 years since the Butler Oilfield Riots in 1937, we still have a long way to go in terms of improving those practices to attain international benchmark standards required of the employer-employee relationship. This was the view of President Anthony Carmona as he delivered greetings to the labour movement in commemoration of today's Labour Day celebrations.

Chicago, IL

