Carmona in Labour Day message: Build a genuine work ethic*Jun. 18, 2017, 11:15 PM Ast
EVEN though Trinidad and Tobago has made major progress in terms of labour and industrial practices over the past 80 years since the Butler Oilfield Riots in 1937, we still have a long way to go in terms of improving those practices to attain international benchmark standards required of the employer-employee relationship. This was the view of President Anthony Carmona as he delivered greetings to the labour movement in commemoration of today's Labour Day celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May 19
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC