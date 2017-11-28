Caribbean - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media - " Key...

Caribbean operators ramp up investments in LTE and GPON fibre servicesThe telecoms sector is one of the Caribbean region's major growth sectors, particularly in the mobile telephony and data segments. Although there are a number of smaller players operating, the sector is dominated by Digicel group and by Liberty Global, which acquired the long-time operator Cable & Wireless Communications and with it the network operator Columbus Communications.

