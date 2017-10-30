Caribbean Cooperation for Low-Carbon ...

Caribbean Cooperation for Low-Carbon Shipping

Work to promote energy-efficient shipping is underway at the newly-established Caribbean Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre with a conference at the Centre's headquarters at the University of Trinidad and Tobago . The Centre is part of the global network for energy-efficient shipping under the GMN project, funded by the European Union and run by International Maritime Organization .

