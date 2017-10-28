BP Trinidad and Tobago gets green lig...

BP Trinidad and Tobago gets green light for Angelin gas project

6 hrs ago Read more: World Oil

The project will feature the construction of a new platform - BPTT's 15th offshore production facility - 60 km off the southeast coast of Trinidad in water-depth of approximately 65 m. The development will include four wells and will have a production capacity of approximately 600 MMscfd.

