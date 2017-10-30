Bourdaina s take on T&T crime sparks ...

Bourdaina s take on T&T crime sparks protest *Jun. 15, 2017, 10:32 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

WHILE his visit to local shores earlier this year was cause for excitement, some citizens are now disappointed with world-renowned chef and Cable News Network travel star Anthony Bourdain's reference to crime in Trinidad and Tobago. The best-selling author's T&T episode of his hit series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. Bourdain caused a stir when he appeared in T&T in January and was later photographed on a series of jaunts, where he limed with locals, including soca star Kes Diefenthaller, and sampled a variety of this country's multi-cultural cuisine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,514 • Total comments across all topics: 281,797,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC