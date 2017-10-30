Bourdaina s take on T&T crime sparks protest *Jun. 15, 2017, 10:32 PM Ast
WHILE his visit to local shores earlier this year was cause for excitement, some citizens are now disappointed with world-renowned chef and Cable News Network travel star Anthony Bourdain's reference to crime in Trinidad and Tobago. The best-selling author's T&T episode of his hit series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. Bourdain caused a stir when he appeared in T&T in January and was later photographed on a series of jaunts, where he limed with locals, including soca star Kes Diefenthaller, and sampled a variety of this country's multi-cultural cuisine.
