Bourdain highlighted a fractured T&T, says Tewarie
From left to right: AMCHAMTT CEO Nirad Tewarie, Specialist Advocate Iain Daniels, AMCHAMTT President Mitchell De Silva, Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus and One Caribbean Media Group Executive Coporate Services Gregory Camejo. AMCHAMTT launched its 21st HSSE Conference and Exhibition at the Hyatt Regency yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC