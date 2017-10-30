Bourdain highlighted a fractured T&T, says Tewarie

From left to right: AMCHAMTT CEO Nirad Tewarie, Specialist Advocate Iain Daniels, AMCHAMTT President Mitchell De Silva, Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus and One Caribbean Media Group Executive Coporate Services Gregory Camejo. AMCHAMTT launched its 21st HSSE Conference and Exhibition at the Hyatt Regency yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.