Bomb threat delays a T&T Expressa in ...

Bomb threat delays a T&T Expressa in Tobago*Jun. 9, 2017, 11:51 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

The Trinidad and Tobago seabridge sank into further chaos yesterday when the Scarborough Port had to be evacuated following a "bomb" threat, delaying the morning sailing of the fast ferry by some three hours. As a result of what was later determined to be the work of "someone mischievous", according to an official at the Scarborough Port, the 6.30 a.m. sailing of the T&T Express out of Scarborough was delayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,657,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC