Bomb threat delays a T&T Expressa in Tobago*Jun. 9, 2017, 11:51 PM Ast
The Trinidad and Tobago seabridge sank into further chaos yesterday when the Scarborough Port had to be evacuated following a "bomb" threat, delaying the morning sailing of the fast ferry by some three hours. As a result of what was later determined to be the work of "someone mischievous", according to an official at the Scarborough Port, the 6.30 a.m. sailing of the T&T Express out of Scarborough was delayed.
