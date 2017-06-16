Big Band music makers a hit at WeBeat
Errol Ince, left, conducts the Melody Makers band as Debra Bartholomew performs Natalie Cole's What A Difference A Day Makes. PHOTOS: DION ROACH A review by David Cuffy The St James Amphitheatre was swinging like it was 1940 last week Thursday night, when Errol Ince and the Music Makers Orchestra came to play at the WeBeat festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May 19
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC