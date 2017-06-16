Big Band music makers a hit at WeBeat

Big Band music makers a hit at WeBeat

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Errol Ince, left, conducts the Melody Makers band as Debra Bartholomew performs Natalie Cole's What A Difference A Day Makes. PHOTOS: DION ROACH A review by David Cuffy The St James Amphitheatre was swinging like it was 1940 last week Thursday night, when Errol Ince and the Music Makers Orchestra came to play at the WeBeat festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC