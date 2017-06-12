Antigua wants Caricom to stay out of ...

Antigua wants Caricom to stay out of Venezuela's internal affairs

10 hrs ago

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has advised his Caribbean Community colleagues to stay out of the internal affairs of Venezuela where opposition forces have been staging street demonstrations over the months in a bid to force President Nicolas Maduro out of office. Last month Caricom foreign ministers called for non-interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela where several people have been killed in street demonstrations.

