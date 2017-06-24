Angelo's Woodland Shadows

Angelo's Woodland Shadows

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Angelo Bissessarsingh's book, Woodland Shadows-Stories From The Mythology and FolkA lore of Trinidad and Tobago- became available from Nigel R Khan Booksellers on June 1. It was a work three years in the making, a work sadly that AnA gelo did not live to see published. There have been other works and depictions of the folklore of T&T, the most notable being the work of Gerald Besson also a friend and mentor of Angelo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,350 • Total comments across all topics: 282,006,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC