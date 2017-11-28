Alert! Flood waters crossing the high...

Alert! Flood waters crossing the highway in Caroni

7 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Water is crossing the southbound lane of highway near the Caroni overpass, and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management is urging motorists to be cautious. The water is coming from the flooded fields and tributaries of the nearby Caroni River that broke its banks on Wednesday, a day after Tropical Bret passed over Trinidad and Tobago, dumping more rainfall that the rivers could carry.

