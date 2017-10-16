'Ag's children went with him to Cumot...

'Ag's children went with him to Cumoto' Jun. 3, 2017, 9:40 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Trinadad Express

DESPITE his failure to acknowledge they were there, the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force has confirmed that the children of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi accompanied him to its Cumuto facility on October 31, 2015 on the invitation of former Brigadier Kenrick Maharaj. And in spite of being photographed with weapons, the TTDF said the children were not allowed to handle high-powered military guns belonging to it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,067 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC