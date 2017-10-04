Agriculture export lessons*Jun. 28, 2017, 10:4 Am Ast

Senator Avinash Singh, Parliamentary Secretary, third from right, with members of the NAMDEVCO executive and presenters at the seminar on fruit and vegetable export at the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards on June 13. AGRICULTURE faces serious challenges in producing safe and secure food and yield loss due to pests and diseases is a paramount threat. This was the message from Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Avinash Singh while speaking at the opening ceremony of NAMDEVCO's seminar titled "Meeting of US Import Regulation for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables by Trinidad and Tobago Exporters".

