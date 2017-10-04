Agriculture export lessons*Jun. 28, 2...

Agriculture export lessons*Jun. 28, 2017, 10:4 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Senator Avinash Singh, Parliamentary Secretary, third from right, with members of the NAMDEVCO executive and presenters at the seminar on fruit and vegetable export at the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards on June 13. AGRICULTURE faces serious challenges in producing safe and secure food and yield loss due to pests and diseases is a paramount threat. This was the message from Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Avinash Singh while speaking at the opening ceremony of NAMDEVCO's seminar titled "Meeting of US Import Regulation for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables by Trinidad and Tobago Exporters".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May '17 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,386 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC