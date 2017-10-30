AG pilots bill to measure narcotics in motorists' blood
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in piloting the Motor Vehicle Traffic Amendment bill yesterday announced that, among other things, it would deal with the "enforcement of something which is rather exciting...drugalysers". "This is good law, which would allow us to return the focus of the judiciary to law enforcement, to treating with crimes...This is law which furthers the creation of the traffic warden system, to allow for the to focus on its primary work and this is law that would treat with the system, the spot-camera system, the method by which we change out the number plates in the motor vehicles in Trinidad and Tobago.
