a Worst wea ve seen in St Helena over 40 yearsa *Jun. 21, 2017, 11:35 PM Ast

Jun. 21, 2017

NEARLY 48 hours of "hell" was how one resident of St Helena Village yesterday described the aftermath of Tropical Storm Bret's Monday night passage, which emptied enough rain on the flood-prone community to drown some homes in up to four feet of water. As footage and photographs of massive flooding in the area emerged, it was difficult to believe the hard-hit community was located minutes away from Piarco International Airport.

